SOCIETY

New Yorkers come together to remove swastikas inside subway car on Upper West Side

EMBED </>More News Videos

Joe Torres has more. (Gregory Locke/Facebook)

Cristina Romano
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
It's a story of New Yorkers coming together to combat hatred.

Gregory Locke says he was on the 1 train heading towards 72nd Street on Saturday night when he found a swastika on every advertisement and every window.
Photo: Gregory Locke/Facebook

Locke says the train was silent as everyone stared at each other, uncomfortable and unsure of what to do.

Locke posted on Facebook that one guy got up and said 'hand sanitizer gets rid of Sharpie. We need alcohol." He then got some tissues and got to work.

"I've never seen so many people simultaneously reach into their bags and pockets looking for tissues and Purell. Within about two minutes all the Nazi symbolism was gone," Locke added.
Related Topics:
societyswastikaanti-semitismsubwayUpper West SideNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
This student can stack cups at record speed
Message in bottle from Englishman found on NJ beach
Creative ways to treat yourself on Valentine's Day
Texas day care touches nerves with cellphone sign
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Person of interest in custody in murder of Karina Vetrano
DOJ asks court to stay order on Trump's travel ban
What to do if you believe recently-closed adoption center owes you money
Thousands show up for anti-discrimination rally Saturday at Stonewall
Police: Drunk man rescued from Morningside Heights high-rise building shaft
VIDEO: Woman pries open church donation box, takes cash
Police: Suspect makes man strip, robs him
Show More
Long Island priest accused of having child porn, drugs
Milo Yiannopoulos coming back to Berkeley
NJ parents use son's obituary to warn of drug dangers
Fire tears through apartment complex under construction in Maplewood
Father killed overnight in Elmont fire
More News
Top Video
US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide
Teen sought for setting 4 fires inside Brooklyn grocery store
'DaWA' store owner battling 'Wawa' to keep name in Paterson
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video