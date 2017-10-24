SOCIETY

NYPD, Gov. Cuomo clash over homelessness on the subway

EMBED </>More Videos

Dave Evans reports on the subway homeless controversy. (Photo courtesy Doree Lewak/NY POST)

By Derick Waller
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The NYPD is weighing in over a controversy involving homeless people sleeping on subway trains.

Over the weekend, the New York Post captured a shot of a man sleeping underneath a row of seats on the 3 train, as oblivious rush hour passengers sat above him.

In response, Governor Andrew Cuomo said the NYPD needed to do more to help get homeless people off trains and into shelters.

"Let's get real. Let's get the homeless the help they need," Cuomo said in an interview on NY1. "Shelters, mental health, job training et cetera. Second, the New York City Transit Authority is owned by the city and policed by the NYPD. The NYPD used to this. They need to do it again."

EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller has details on the debate over the subway homeless problem.



The NYPD said the most recent Homeless Outreach Population Estimate (HOPE) survey, that takes a snapshot of the number of homeless people in a single night, estimated 1,812 homeless people on subway cars.

And in a statement, they said they are already doing what they can.

"Homelessness is not a crime and homeless people who are not violating subway rules cannot be ejected from the system," NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Stephen Davis said. "The NYPD and its social service partners have made more than 10,000 contacts in 2017 with homeless people to offer services and shelter. More than 90 percent of those people have refused service."

The latest disagreement is part of a larger debate over which agency should pay for emergency safety repairs to the subway system. Gov. Cuomo has said the city and the state should split the bill, but Mayor de Blasio has said the MTA, which is run by the state, should fund the repairs on their own.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societysocietyhomelesssubwayNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Here and Now
Letter penned a day before Titanic sank sold for $166K
Choose kindness to help stop bullying
Girl goes on mission to find owner of missing $2
More Society
Top Stories
Uber driver escapes just before LIRR train hits car on tracks
Accuweather Alert: Heavy rain on the way
Strong winds bring down trees, power lines in NY area
Lord & Taylor sells landmark Fifth Avenue store
Couple charged in death of 13-day-old baby
Fallen soldier's family gets $25K check from Trump
Police arrest 18-year-old accused of attacking stranger on subway
2nd arrest made in fatal Brooklyn home invasion
Show More
Cinderblock slices through roof of Bronx MTA bus
Dad of missing girl, reportedly left at coyote-infested alley, charged
Family of school stabbing victim to sue Education Department and NYPD
MTA board set to vote on replacement for the MetroCard
Noose found hanging in Metropolitan Opera House
More News
Top Video
Can you handle Sleepy Hollow's Haunted Hayride?
2nd arrest made in fatal Brooklyn home invasion
US general lays out Niger attack details; questions remain
Cinderblock slices through roof of Bronx MTA bus
More Video