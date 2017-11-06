NYPD officer proposes at TCS NYC Marathon finish line

She said yes!



Auxiliary Officer Nemyzov was happy to finish the #TCSNYCmarathon, but Officer Ramos had something else planned. Congrats! pic.twitter.com/6f79qPOEA2 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 5, 2017

What better way to end the TCS New York City Marathon than with a marriage proposal?Two NYPD officers ran the race together, and at the finish line, Officer Ramos got down on one knee for Officer Nemtzov.The NYPD tweeted its good wishes:If you can run a marathon in the rain together, then life as a married couple should be easy.