NYPD officer proposes at TCS NYC Marathon finish line

Joe Torres has the story of an NYPD officer who proposed to another officer at the TCS NYC Marathon.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
What better way to end the TCS New York City Marathon than with a marriage proposal?

Two NYPD officers ran the race together, and at the finish line, Officer Ramos got down on one knee for Officer Nemtzov.

The NYPD tweeted its good wishes:


If you can run a marathon in the rain together, then life as a married couple should be easy.

