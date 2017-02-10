GALVESTON, Texas --Ouch! The family of a 75-year-old Texas man took off the gloves and delivered a brutal, yet honest obituary.
Leslie Ray Charping died last month after a battle with cancer.
"At a young age, Leslie quickly became a model example of bad parenting combined with mental illness and a complete commitment to drinking, drugs, womanizing and being generally offensive," the obituary stated.
The family went on to describe Charping as a person who lacked ambition and motivation.
"With Leslie's passing he will be missed only for what he never did; being a loving husband, father and good friend," the family said.
And no, the family did not hold a funeral service.
"Leslie's passing proves that evil does in fact die and hopefully marks a time of healing and safety for all," the obituary read.
To read the full obituary from Carnes Funeral Home, click here.