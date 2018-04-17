SOCIETY

Jacksonville business asked to take down military flags; veteran allegedly told 'You did nothing for this country'

EMBED </>More Videos

Jaguar Power Sports in Jacksonville says that a city employee not only asked them to take down their patriotic flag display, but she also disrespected a customer who was a veteran. (Jaguar Power Sports|WJXT)

The mayor of Jacksonville has responded to growing outrage after Jaguar Power Sports was issued a warning citation for their patriotic rooftop flag display. Store employees say the incident also involved mistreatment of a veteran.

"We cater to our men and women, both retired and active military, so it was personal. We felt like it was a personal attack," the store's sales manager, Marcy Moyer, told WJXT.

The store, which sells motorcycles, ATVs and power sport equipment, has flags from every branch of the military, two United states flags and a Jacksonville Jaguar flag. On Monday, Melinda Power, a city of Jacksonville inspector, issued a warning citation for the display, saying the military flags were in violation of city code. She entered the store accompanied by her supervisor.

The store expressed frustration not just at the fact that they were asked to take down the flags, but at the way Power behaved when in the store. Katie Klasse, a store employee, recounted what happened when a customer who is a veteran got upset with Power.

"She [Power] says 'What did you do for this country?'" Klasse said. "He says 'I took three bullets to the leg. I almost lost my life for this country. I'm retired. I'm a veteran.' She gets in his face this close and says 'You did nothing for this country.'"

Jaguar Power Sports went live on Facebook after the incident, asking viewers to share the story. The video now has millions of views.


In a statement late Monday, the city mayor supported the business, saying of the flags, "Let them fly." He added that he had instructed employees to treat military flags the same as U.S. flags and that all employees should be respectful.



As for the business, they're not letting all the attention go to waste. They announced that they are selling shirts to benefit combat veterans.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymilitaryveteransscandalu.s. & worldsocial media
SOCIETY
City targets rat population at most-infested NYCHA complexes
Controversial statue removed from Central Park
NYCHA tenant wakes up to flooded apartment following rainstorm
Restaurateur's daughter recalls growing up with the Bushes
More Society
Top Stories
1 dead when flight from NYC makes emergency landing in Philly
Southwest scare: Passenger account from inside plane
Police investigating after teen wakes up to find suspect in bedroom
Lightning strike survivor: 'I felt my whole body was numb'
Starbucks to close May 29 for bias training; CEO meets 2 arrested
Hundreds stranded in Mexico when airline ends service
Newark flight makes emergency landing at Air Force base
Families of Sandy Hook victims sue Alex Jones
Show More
City targets rat population at most-infested NYCHA complexes
Alternate juror speaks out about UWS nanny murder trial
Dad questioned in death of 2-year-old boy in Mount Vernon
Overloaded power strip caused deadly Queens fire
Stormy Daniels shows sketch of man she says threatened her
More News