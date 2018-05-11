Police searching for missing teacher from Queens

COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) --Police are searching for answers after a New York City school teacher has been missing for a week.
Ketigh Johnson, 46, was last seen Saturday afternoon outside PS 29 in College Point, Queens where he is a music teacher.
Johnson has not reported to work since.
A neighbor says Johnson told him he was traveling upstate in his 2006 gray Hyundai Elantra.
The neighbor says he is an avid hiker and camper.
