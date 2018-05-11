SOCIETY

Police searching for missing teacher from Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

Bill Ritter has more on the search for a missing teacher from Queens.

Eyewitness News
COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) --
Police are searching for answers after a New York City school teacher has been missing for a week.

Ketigh Johnson, 46, was last seen Saturday afternoon outside PS 29 in College Point, Queens where he is a music teacher.

Johnson has not reported to work since.

A neighbor says Johnson told him he was traveling upstate in his 2006 gray Hyundai Elantra.

The neighbor says he is an avid hiker and camper.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymissing personteacherCollege PointNew York CityQueens
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Mother, daughter believe they were 'targeted' for shoplifting
Royal wedding betting takes England by storm
3 screenings to catch in NYC this weekend
Tea, curtsies and a proper wave: How to behave like a royal
More Society
Top Stories
Woman found dead with hands bound inside apartment
Mother, daughter believe they were 'targeted' for shoplifting
Woman charged with slashing tires, vandalizing more than a dozen cars
72-year-old man struck by bricks that fell from high-rise
7 dead in Australia's worst mass shooting in 22 years
Official: HIV comment a misunderstanding, teacher said 'HIB'
Police investigating video of cop putting man in chokehold after prom
Police arrest burglary suspect, catch him dancing on camera
Show More
Will burglar who fatally pushed officer off roof get parole?
Dragon's head bursts into flames during Walt Disney World parade
Ex-NY Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver found guilty in retrial
Dramatic video shows high-rise rescue after scaffold swings
NY, NJ officials warn of possible measles exposure
More News