Powerball jackpot soars to $430 million after no winners Saturday night

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs after no one matched all the winning numbers in Saturday night's drawing.

The jackpot is now up to $430 million with a cash value of about $273 million.

The numbers were 35-20-49-26-24 Powerball: 19

Meanwhile, lottery officials say a winning ticket for the Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Illinois.

The Illinois Lottery says a suburban Chicago barbecue restaurant sold the winning ticket.

The ticket was bought at Nick's Barbecue in Palos Heights.

The Mega Millions drawing for Friday night was for a whopping $393 million with an estimated cash value of $256 million.

The winning numbers were 56, 23, 58, 33, 53 and Mega Ball 6.

It was the fifth largest jackpot in the game's 15-year history. The jackpot started April 28 and rolled over 30 times.

The next Powerball drawing will be Wednesday night, and you can see it on Channel 7 right before Eyewitness News at 11.
