LOTTERY

Powerball jackpot surges to $535 million for Saturday's drawing

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman reports on the latest surge in the Powerball jackpot after there was no winner.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The Powerball jackpot has surged above the half-billion mark for Saturday's drawing.

The jackpot stands at $535 million, with a cash value of $340.1 million.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were:
9, 15, 43, 60, 64, with a Powerball of 4

The jackpot for that drawing was $430 million.

You can watch Saturday's drawing live on Channel 7 and abc7NY before Eyewitness News at 11.

Powerball is currently played in 44 states plus Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societypowerballlotteryNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
LOTTERY
The next Powerball win will be among the 10 biggest
$430 million up for grabs in Wednesday's Powerball drawing
Connecticut lottery's mobile app mistakenly told people they lost
Powerball jackpot soars to $430 million after no winners
More lottery
SOCIETY
The next Powerball win will be among the 10 biggest
State troopers 'back in town' with viral lip-sync video
Woman takes sanctuary at church to avoid deportation
Woman loses wedding ring in Italy, finds it 9 years later
More Society
Top Stories
Suspect shot after several stabbed, 2 fatally, in Finland
Barber accused of touching himself near kids during haircuts
Man shot 2 days in a row and survives, Gunman sought
Police: Drunken woman swims up, bites fisherman's line
AccuWeather Alert: Flooding reported as storms dump heavy rain
2 sentenced in 2014 murder of 14-year-old girl in NJ
Man charged after human remains found in shopping cart
Police: Attacks in Spain are linked, took long time to plan
Show More
1 American killed, 1 injured in Barcelona terror attacks
1 dead in police-involved shooting in Bloomfield
Rapper Meek Mill arrested on ATV riding charges in NYC
Dad of 2 from CT gets emergency stay on deportation
Police: Driver runs away after hitting bicyclist in Astoria
More News
Top Video
Grim subway reality: Corpses sometimes kept in break rooms
NYC fallout shelters: What happened to them?
Dad of 2 from CT gets emergency stay on deportation
AccuWeather Alert: Flooding reported as storms dump heavy rain
More Video