NEW YORK (WABC) --The Powerball jackpot has surged above the half-billion mark for Saturday's drawing.
The jackpot stands at $535 million, with a cash value of $340.1 million.
The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were:
9, 15, 43, 60, 64, with a Powerball of 4
The jackpot for that drawing was $430 million.
You can watch Saturday's drawing live on Channel 7 and abc7NY before Eyewitness News at 11.
Powerball is currently played in 44 states plus Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.