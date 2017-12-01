The day includes a visit to Terrence Higgins Trust, an HIV charity. Friday is World AIDS Day.
Today Prince Harry and Ms. Markle learn how @THTorguk are working in Nottingham to provide support to people living with HIV and AIDS. pic.twitter.com/FJKUvhkROW— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 1, 2017
Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle arrive at the Nottingham Contemporary Exhibition Centre for an event to mark #WorldAidsDay hosted by @THTorguk. pic.twitter.com/MAeEdQ0uyt— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 1, 2017
Prince Harry has been to Nottingham many times before and is delighted to be introducing the city to Ms. Markle. pic.twitter.com/wyLn1v0QfQ— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 1, 2017
The pair will also go to Nottingham Academy. Markle said she can't wait to meet the young people Prince Harry has spoken about.