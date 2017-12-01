Today Prince Harry and Ms. Markle learn how @THTorguk are working in Nottingham to provide support to people living with HIV and AIDS. pic.twitter.com/FJKUvhkROW — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 1, 2017

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle arrive at the Nottingham Contemporary Exhibition Centre for an event to mark #WorldAidsDay hosted by @THTorguk. pic.twitter.com/MAeEdQ0uyt — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 1, 2017

Prince Harry has been to Nottingham many times before and is delighted to be introducing the city to Ms. Markle. pic.twitter.com/wyLn1v0QfQ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 1, 2017

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry traveled to Nottingham, England for their first official engagement as a couple.The day includes a visit to Terrence Higgins Trust, an HIV charity. Friday is World AIDS Day.The pair will also go to Nottingham Academy. Markle said she can't wait to meet the young people Prince Harry has spoken about.