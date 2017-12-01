SOCIETY

First royal engagement! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend first joint official event

EMBED </>More Videos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make first official joint apperance in Nottingham. (Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock|AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry traveled to Nottingham, England for their first official engagement as a couple.

The day includes a visit to Terrence Higgins Trust, an HIV charity. Friday is World AIDS Day.


The pair will also go to Nottingham Academy. Markle said she can't wait to meet the young people Prince Harry has spoken about.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyroyal familyroyalsu.s. & worldprince harrycelebrityentertainmentengagementcelebrity engagementswedding
Load Comments
SOCIETY
WATCH LIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet with fans
Woman with cancer chases dream of competing in Miss USA
College student 'owes' $200,000 after tweet goes viral
Here and Now
More Society
Top Stories
School janitor arrested for allegedly sexually abusing teacher
Aspiring model found brutally murdered in Caribbean
1 person shot at pool hall in New Jersey
Matt Lauer's social media accounts disappear
Man accused of stealing MTA worker's uniform in robbery
'BoycottSanFrancisco' hashtag trends after Kate Steinle verdict
Earthquake reported along East Coast, felt in NYC area
Nanny accused of abusing baby in NJ
Show More
Exclusive: Rikers inmate warns 311 before attacking officer
Infant drowns in bucket at California gym, witnesses say
Victim dies in girlfriend's arms as suspect records stabbing
Minibus crashes into home in Livingston, NJ
Search for driver in fatal hit-and-run in Monroe Township
More News
Top Video
Earthquake reported along East Coast, felt in NYC area
Minibus crashes into home in Livingston, NJ
Aspiring model found brutally murdered in Caribbean
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video