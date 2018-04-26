SOCIETY

Prospect Park getting new entrances, beautification thanks to Parks without Borders

(Shutterstock)

By
PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Prospect Park is getting an upgrade.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams was joined by New York City Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver and other city officials to break ground on the project Thursday.

They said the northeast edge of the park will be "restored to its former glory," with new plants, decorative fencing and lighting. The project, which costs $2.4 million, was funded through the Parks Without Borders program.

Also announced were two new entrances coming to the park in spring 2020. The entrances will be along Flatbush Avenue near the Prospect Park Zoo and near where the Rose Garden once was.

That project will cost an additional $3.2 million and will also be funded through Parks Without Borders.

The program seeks to make city parks more welcoming and open.

The parks are chosen based on community input.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyparkprospect parkprospect park zooProspect ParkBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Find out about Employment Opportunities at WABC-TV in New York
Prince William to serve as Prince Harry's best man
88-year-old NYPD receptionist receives surprise sendoff
Hoboken mayor signs order making all city bathrooms gender-neutral
More Society
Top Stories
Bill Cosby guilty of all charges in sex assault retrial
Exclusive: Model crushed in shed collapse tells harrowing tale
Suspect in crash that killed 5 charged in 42-count indictment
Subway closing 500 stores in US
Ford getting rid of all its cars but 2
Explosion rocks Wisconsin refinery, at least 11 hurt
Van falls off overpass onto Bronx River Parkway
Victim recounts alarming home invasion caught on video
Show More
Brooklyn teacher accused of sex with teen in school bathroom
Video released in fatal shooting of 'Cops' crew member
Woman kills husband's mistress then turns gun on herself in calculated attack: Police
Alleged 'Golden State Killer' went undetected as cop
Trump says Cohen represented him in 'Stormy Daniels deal'
More News