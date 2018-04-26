Prospect Park is getting an upgrade.Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams was joined by New York City Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver and other city officials to break ground on the project Thursday.They said the northeast edge of the park will be "restored to its former glory," with new plants, decorative fencing and lighting. The project, which costs $2.4 million, was funded through the Parks Without Borders program.Also announced were two new entrances coming to the park in spring 2020. The entrances will be along Flatbush Avenue near the Prospect Park Zoo and near where the Rose Garden once was.That project will cost an additional $3.2 million and will also be funded through Parks Without Borders.The program seeks to make city parks more welcoming and open.The parks are chosen based on community input.----------