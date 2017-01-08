SOCIETY

Straphangers strip down for annual 'No Pants Subway Ride'

The 15th annual No Pants Subway Ride Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Despite the cold weather, some New Yorkers are going to be stripping down instead of bundling up on Sunday.

It is the day of the annual 'No Pants Subway Ride'.

The event was started in 2002 by Improv Everywhere, a comedy collective that stages unexpected performances in public places.

The event is set to start at 3 p.m. in New York City, with seven gathering spots in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.

No Pants rides are scheduled this year in about 50 cities across the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia.

The goal is not to offend, but to make people laugh. Participants are urged to maintain standards of public decency, even if they're not wearing pants.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
