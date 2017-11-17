There is new hope for anyone looking for love but struggling to find that special person, and it comes in the form of a professional wingwoman.This isn't just any female friend, but a woman who helps you sort through all the wrongs until you find Mr. or Ms. Right.On one random night out, women are like moths to a flame for Chaim Fishof. But don't be fooled. Today's dating stud was yesterday's self-admitted dating dud."Yes, very frustrated," he said. "Insanely frustrated."For the 39-year-old luxury real estate agent, dating in the digital world can be tricky, especially for a divorced father of five."If i want to scare them all away, I can tell them, everybody, exactly how many kids I have and this, that and the other," he said. "For many people, they wouldn't even want to meet me.But this night is different. This night, he has a wingwoman named Erin Davis.She's a grad student and can be found on stage as a comedian at events like the Great Love Debate. But she says her true talent is making love connections, and she lined up several ladies hoping the women and Fishof can answer one question: Is there any chemistry?She says chemistry is lost in online dating, which NASDAQ says is a $2 billion industry. She believes online and app daters are swiping left or counting out potential mates who don't meet partner requirements, like jobs, income, looks and age."Once you get some of those goals in line, you have to be flexible," she said. "Oh, he's 5-9 and not 5-10. Really? She's 35 and not 34. That's a big cut off for a lot of people."For $150 an hour, Davis is helping singles find a spark. She not only takes out clients, but she also curates dinner parties and workout events. She says the wingwoman model worked for several now-married couples.As for Fishof, he's hoping for his wingwoman can lead him to his own wedding photo.