SOCIETY

'Sunny,' Missing red panda on the loose in Virginia

Eyewitness News
NORFOLK, Virginia (WABC) --
A missing red panda is on the loose in Norfolk, Virginia.

Zookeepers say 'Sunny' was last seen Monday at closing time. Workers at the Virginia zoo are using thermal cameras to look for her, hoping Sunny is somewhere inside the zoo. They are also warning neighbors to avoid Sunny if they see her.

According to the zoo, red pandas are not considered to be aggressive, but like any wild animal, you shouldn't touch, feed or try to catch them, since their behavior can be unpredictable.
Related Topics:
societyanimalzoo
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
'Lesbianism' listed as condition on woman's medical chart
Watch '50PlusPrime' only on ABC7 - Sunday, January 29th
Resources from Operation 7: Save a Life
Where's Bill Ritter? He explains why he's been away
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Man pushed on Bronx subway tracks after fight
President Trump says he will order investigation into voter fraud
Police hunt gunman in fatal shooting inside Dongan Hills business
MTA board expected to vote to increase subway, bus fare to $3
Police: Freeport woman attempted to kidnap young girl in front of child's mother
Walking on water? Crystal clear ice forms on Michigan lake
What was that noise? It's Con Ed releasing steam on the Upper East Side
Show More
Dozens of residents evacuated from burning apartment building in Brooklyn
President Trump tweets 'We will build the wall!'
Parents, caregivers fight to keep Brooklyn day care open after DOH shuts it down
McDonald's to give away bottles of special sauce on Thursday
VIDEO: Dog rescued after being chained up for 15 years
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
Photos: Women's March on Washington, D.C.
Photos: Protesters at Donald Trump's inauguration
PHOTOS: Spectators flock to DC before Donald Trump's inauguration
More Photos