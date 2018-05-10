MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --Imagine napping in one of the loudest neighborhoods in New York City. Nap York opened in Midtown in February, and it has four floors dedicated to just that.
Since the grand opening, the company has more than quadrupled its number of 4-foot-by-8-foot pods designed to help patrons get much-needed shut-eye.
Units consist of a twin bed disinfected after each use, chargers, pillows blankets, and even a starry ceiling. The units come standalone or bunked.
Pod rentals start at $10 for 30 minutes. There are also meditation and yoga classes, and an "ultra quiet cafe."
The cafe has no staff. Instead, customers order on tablets, and the food comes on a quiet converter belt.
According to a 2017 study by Tuck Sleep Foundation, 41 percent of New Yorkers are sleep deprived. Sleep deprivation has been found to increases chances of getting heart disease, obesity, and even diabetes.
For those with trouble sleeping, "Nap York" may be their relief.
For more information, visit NapYork.com.
