Art installation in Times Square celebrates love, diversity and immigrants in New York City

Time Square sculpture that celebrates diversity and immigrants in New York City. (WABC)

Jamie Nguyen & Emily Sowa
TIMES SQUARE, New York (WABC) --
Love, diversity and immigrants is being celebrated in Times Square thanks to a new art exhibit in Duffy Square.

It's called: We Were Strangers Once Too. The installation celebrates diversity in New York City, especially the immigrants. The designers wanted to highlight the big part immigrants played in NYC's past, present, and future.

The exhibit is about 10 feet high and features 33 poles inscribed and colored to represent the different places where some of the foreign-born NYC residents came from. As visitors move around the sculpture, they get a different perspective. Once they arrive at the designated spot, a heart is revealed.

The installation designed by The Office for Creative Research beat out several others to be the winner of this year's Times Square Valentine Heart Design Competition.

The winner was selected before President Trump's controversial travel ban which has put the immigration debate on the forefront.

You can check it out yourself until March 5th at Duffy Square, between 46th and 47th streets.

The best part? It's free.
