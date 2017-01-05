#ABC7EYEWITNESS

VIDEO: California cashier makes the day of boy with cerebral palsy
A Temecula cashier made the day of a boy with cerebral palsy when she let him help her scan the items. (KABC)

By Tim Rearden
TEMECULA, California --
It was a small and simple gesture, but a cashier in Temecula helped make the day of a boy with cerebral palsy.

Jeanie Robinson said she was at WinCo Foods on Friday with her son Andy grabbing some groceries.

"My son has cerebral palsy and some days are challenging," Robinson wrote on Instagram. "Today however, he walked around with his contagious smile throughout the store and his help at the checkout line seemed to have gotten this wonderful cashier's attention! So much she asked if he'd like to check out my groceries!"

Robinson started filming the heart-felt moment and shared it with ABC7 using #abc7eyewitness.


Andy can be heard laughing and seen wearing a big smile as he helps the cashier scan the items.

Robinson said the simple gesture went a long way.

"That not only made my day, but he was so excited he came home to tell his older siblings all about it. He's still smiling! Thank you for your kindness and above all love wins," Robinson wrote.
Related Topics:
societycerebral palsyfeel good#abc7eyewitnessTemeculaRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
