Video: Soldier sister surprises Long Island 7th grader at school

A 7th-grader was surprised by her military sister at school in Suffolk County.

WEST BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) --
A seventh-grader on Long Island got the surprise of her life Friday when her military sister returned home.

Grace Bonamico had not seen her sister, Colleen, since Colleen left for technical training school in August.

Colleen showed up at Grace's classroom at Wst Babylon Junior High -- and it was an emotional moment for both of them.

Watch raw video and an interview with a Long Island seventh grader who had a surprise visitor at school.



Colleen is a 2017 West Babylon graduate and an airman first class stationed in San Antonio. She'll get to spend some time with family before leaving on her new assignment on January 3.
