SOCIETY

Warning about phone scammers asking 'Can you hear me?'

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
There is a warning about thieves using your own voice to rip you off.

It works this way: You answer the phone and someone asks, 'Can you hear me?'

If you answer yes, the scammer records it so they can later use your own voice as evidence you agreed to a purchase.

Consumer protection experts say the scammer then instructs you to pay up via wire transfer, gift card, or money order.

Experts say don't answer calls from numbers you don't know.

And if you hear that question, 'Can you hear me?', hang up immediately.
Related Topics:
societyscamconsumertelephone
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Here and Now
Here and Now on January 29, 2017: Open
Here and Now on January 29, 2017: Women's March Protesters
Here and Now on January 29, 2017: Black Congressional Caucus
More Society
Top Stories
Security tightened at NYC mosques after 6 killed in Quebec attack
4-alarm fire burns through large warehouse in Yonkers
President Trump denies immigration restriction caused airport chaos
More protests expected amid opposition to Trump travel ban
Police investigating triple homicide inside Maplewood home
Trump says he will announce Supreme Court pick Tuesday night
Delta operations returning to normal after outage grounds flights
Show More
Starbucks says it will hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 years
Crews fixing second 7 train derailment in 3 days in Queens
Woman fatally struck by hit and run driver in Newark
Closing arguments set to begin in retrial in Etan Patz case
Search on for gunman who opened fire inside Bronx nightclub
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
PHOTOS: March for Life
Local couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
More Photos