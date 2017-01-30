Warning about phone scammers asking 'Can you hear me?'

There is a warning about thieves using your own voice to rip you off.It works this way: You answer the phone and someone asks, 'Can you hear me?'If you answer yes, the scammer records it so they can later use your own voice as evidence you agreed to a purchase.Consumer protection experts say the scammer then instructs you to pay up via wire transfer, gift card, or money order.Experts say don't answer calls from numbers you don't know.And if you hear that question, 'Can you hear me?', hang up immediately.