Watch Hidden Heroes here on abc7NY.com

HIDDEN HEROES

NEW YORK --
Join Eyewitness News Weekend Anchors, Michelle Charlesworth and Rob Nelson for a half-hour special "Hidden Heroes."

The show profiles residents of the New York metro area who are doing good deeds in their communities, whether for entire groups or just one person at a time. Some of those profiled were nominated by friends and neighbors.

Among those featured; a woman from Queens who works to revitalize low-income neighborhoods, an organization in Westchester that helps young people who've aged out of foster care to furnish their own apartments, and a blind art teacher in the Bronx who teaches students to not let their disabilities impact their creativity. From New Jersey, we'll meet a coach who inspires his disabled students to reach their hoop dreams. And from Long Island, we learn about a young lady with Down Syndrome who makes baskets for families who are welcoming a Down Syndrome baby into their lives.

They are just some of the inspiring friends and neighbors whose efforts will make you feel good!

RESOURCES SEEN IN OUR SPECIAL HALF HOUR

Patti and Ricky: www.PattiandRicky.com

Hearts to Homes: www.HeartstoHomes.org

Basketball Camp: www.BounceOuttheStigma.org

Clarisa in The Bronx: www.instagram.com/Cool_Riss
Brittany's Baskets: www.BrittanysBasketsofHope.org

Girl Scout: www.girlscouts.org

Project Petals: www.ProjectPetals.org

Blind Art Teacher: www.lavelleschool.org

Bush Socks: www.JohnsCrazySocks.com

DogVinci: www.ShelterMe.tv/DogVinci

Be inspired by some Hidden Heroes in our communities.

Hidden Heroes Segment 2: Clarisa in the Bronx and Brittany's Baskets

Watch Part 3.

Living in this city, you probably think you've seen it all, but maybe not so fast. Yeah. There is a dog that is creating artwork -- yeah, you heard that right -- on Long Island. And his paintings -- get this -- are being sold and making money, and the proceeds, though, are going to charity.

