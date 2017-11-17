SOCIETY

Wrongfully-accused truck driver fired, nearly jailed over simple accounting error

MIDDLETOWN, New York (WABC) --
An truck driver from Orange County, New York, is struggling to make ends meet after nearly a year of legal trouble.

Jonathan Swift, of Middletown, was charged with grand larceny after his employer accused him of stealing $2,000. Swift delivered party supplies to stores in the Tri-State area for Zak Industries of Goshen. He was arrested after the company claimed the money was missing from an invoice payment. Swift maintained his innocence and turned down a plea deal to a lesser charge.

On the day the trial was set to begin this month, prosecutors handed over paperwork related to the case to Swift's lawyer. Within minutes, attorney Brett Broge noticed a simple accounting error.

"I couldn't believe it would be something so easy," Broge said. The case was promptly dismissed.

Swift said the legal roller coaster has taken a financial toll as he was unable to work with an open felony charge. But he has been vindicated.

"I'm the son of a preacher," he said. "I prayed on it."
