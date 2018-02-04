SOCIETY

YouTube prankster fills NYC potholes with plants

Sandra Bookman has more on how one YouTube prankster is filling NYC potholes with flowers, plants and trees.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
A professional prankster decided to take filling potholes into his own hands - but New York City officials are not laughing.

YouTube star Coby Persin filled potholes with flowers, plants and even trees. He says he decided to do it after he hit a pothole in the city and popped his tire.


Persin says - would you rather hit a big pothole, or drive around a plant?

The New York City Department of Transportation sees things a bit differently by saying, 'aside from putting himself in harm's way, Persin's tree planting is putting other people on the road in danger.

