YouTube prankster fills NYC potholes with plants

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --A professional prankster decided to take filling potholes into his own hands - but New York City officials are not laughing.
YouTube star Coby Persin filled potholes with flowers, plants and even trees. He says he decided to do it after he hit a pothole in the city and popped his tire.
Persin says - would you rather hit a big pothole, or drive around a plant?
The New York City Department of Transportation sees things a bit differently by saying, 'aside from putting himself in harm's way, Persin's tree planting is putting other people on the road in danger.
