'Spiritual healer' arrested for sex abuse, abortion in Bronx

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) --
A man who calls himself a spiritual healer has been charged with sexually assaulting his clients.

Police say 32-year-old Christian Robles even caused a pregnant woman to have a miscarriage, while running his spiritual healing business from his Longwood apartment.

Police say Robles also walked on the pregnant woman's stomach and back.

He's also accused of making his clients drink oils before sexually abusing them.

His victims are men and women ranging in age from 20 to 39.

Among his many charges, he's facing one count of abortion.

