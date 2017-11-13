SPORTS

49ers' Marquise Goodwin loses son due to pregnancy complications

EMBED </>More Videos

Marquise Goodwin scored a touchdown yesterday, helping him lead his team to victory. Just hours earlier, he and his wife lost their newborn son.

By
SANTA CLARA, Calif. --
The 49ers first win of the season came with a heartbreaking moment. Marquise Goodwin scored a touchdown Sunday, helping him lead his team to victory. Just hours earlier, he and his wife lost their newborn son.

While Marquise Goodwin provided one of the biggest highlights of the 49ers season, he was mourning the loss of his newborn son.

Goodwin knelt in the end zone, and then dropped to both knees after running in an 83-yard touchdown. The wide receiver then fell into his hands as his teammates gathered around him.

After the game, Goodwin posted on Instagram that his son died after being born prematurely early Sunday morning.

He wrote, "Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4am. Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable. Please Pray for the Goodwin family."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsSan Francisco 49ersnflfootball
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Knicks back Frank Ntilikina as rookie brushes off LeBron James' draft criticism
Yankees OF Aaron Judge signs deal to be Pepsi spokesperson
Video surfaces of Giants linebacker in clash with guards at casino
Porzingis returns to score 34, Knicks beat Kings 118-91
More Sports
Top Stories
Police: Husband of missing nurse bought hatchet after her disappearance
Video surfaces of Giants linebacker in clash with guards at casino
Suspect charged after death of cab driver hit with hockey stick
Here's the reason women are less likely to get CPR from bystanders
Woman arrested, 2 other suspects sought in jewelry store robbery
Fire that destroyed row of stores caused by sparks from saw blade
Woman caught on video mailing stolen art back to museum
Bar boycotts NFL for Veterans Day weekend
Show More
Person in custody in 2015 murder of Westchester socialite
Walmart reportedly raising online prices to drive customers to stores
Powerful earthquake on Iran-Iraq border leaves at least 400 dead
Roy Moore threatens lawsuit over 'fake news' allegations
Liz Smith, syndicated gossip columnist, dies at age 94
More News
Top Video
Are you ready for a chicken and waffles sundae or honey baked ham?
Coffee is Simply New York
Video surfaces of Giants linebacker in clash with guards at casino
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video