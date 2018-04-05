SPORTS

98-year-old California Judo coach may have the key to youth

EMBED </>More Videos

A key to longevity might be judo. ABC7 News was at San Jose State University where 98-year-old Judo icon Yoshihiro Uchida oversaw Wednesday night's practice. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE --
A key to longevity might be judo. ABC7 News was at San Jose State University, where 98-year-old Judo icon Yoshihiro Uchida oversaw Wednesday night's practice.

In 1946, he started the Judo program at San Jose State and helped build it into one of the top college Judo programs in the U.S.

He still has a lot of advice to offer.

"Block 'em," he said. "When they come in you block them with your hip."

Uchida will be honored by SJSU Thursday with a 70-year service award.

He still practices every day and says he wants to return to Japan for his second Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfeel goodsocietyelderlyu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Jesse Marsch defends Tyler Adams after crucial mistake vs. Chivas
Mets activate Michael Conforto from disabled list
The Luke Walton All-Stars: Surprising and thrilling role players
Tavares, Islanders look to continue mastery of Rangers
More Sports
Top Stories
Vassell's parents: Police did not have to shoot our son
NY attorney general to investigate deadly police shooting
AccuWeather Alert: More snow on the way
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested, police say
About a dozen animals killed in Long Island pet store fire
2 charged in deadly Nassau Expressway crash; 2 laid to rest
Courtroom cleared after family screams at suspect in 3-year-old's death
Rudy Giuliani's third wife files for divorce after 15 years of marriage
Show More
Child struck by falling street sign in Midtown
NY Lottery winners split $23.4 million in prizes
2 women charged with stealing walker from 75-year-old veteran
Sentencing set for Rikers attacker on correction captain
7 charged in NJ radio host's death, tied to spouse's drug ring
More News