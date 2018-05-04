With the annual Kentucky Derby on Saturday, what better time to head to Yonkers Raceway and do a little horse racing ourselves?No, we weren't riding on top of the horse like a jockey. Instead, we were riding behind the horse in a two-wheeled cart called a sulky. They race on a gravel track, and can reach speeds of 35 MPH. The average "driver" weighs about 160 pounds, but between me and my instructor Joe, we were pushing a combined 400 pounds, so our top speed was roughly 15-20 mph.Harness racing is popular at horse racing tracks around the country, and as we found out, there is a lot to like about it. Thankfully our horse, Declaration of War, was a good sport and took us on a fun ride.If you want even more fun, you can head to Yonkers Raceway on May 5th, to watch the Derby and participate in the track's 4th annual Kentucky Derby Hat Contest. Wear your wild and wacky Derby hats, and you could walk away with the $500 grand prize.----------