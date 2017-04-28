SPORTS

31 years after Mets World Series win, Dwight Gooden gets keys to the city

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Former New York Mets pitcher Dwight 'Doc' Gooden has finally received his key to the city.

Gooden, who missed the ticker tape parade thrown after the 1986 World Series because he was drunk and on drugs, was presented the key by Mayor Bill de Blasio during a celebration at City Hall Plaza.

"Today's a day I never thought would happen," said Gooden, "It's been a long journey, and I am grateful to be here."



Other Mets-greats also in attendance were John Franco, Barry Lyons, Bob Ojeda, Jesse Orosco, Darryl Strawberry and Mookie Wilson.

The event will be part of a documentary film about the reconciliation of Gooden and Strawberry, who recently ended a public feud.

"To have this day with my friend and the Mayor and the city we love means the world," said Strawberry.
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
