Former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez was discovered hanged in his cell Wednesday morning.Hernandez, 27, was found hanged in his single cell by corrections officers around 3 a.m., according to the Department of Corrections in Massachusetts.Officials tried to save his life and he was taken to UMass Memorial - HealthAlliance Hospital in Leominster where he was pronounced dead around 4 a.m., the DOC said in a statement.Hernandez hanged himself at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley using a bedsheet that he attached to his cell window.He also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming it with various items, the statement said.A spokesman for the DOC said he hadn't heard whether there was a suicide note and that there was no "prior concern Hernandez was suicidal." If there had been, Hernandez would have been on a mental health watch in a different unit. He was in the general population.Hernandez's next of kin was notified. Massachusetts State Police remain on the scene investigating the death.One of Hernandez's defense attorneys, Alex Spiro, said he was saddened by the news but declined to formally comment.Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, in an CNBC interview a few days ago, used one word when asked about Hernandez: "Tragedy."A spokesman for the Patriots said, "We are aware of the reports, but I don't anticipate that we will be commenting today."Hernandez was moved to tears on Friday after he was acquitted of the 2012 fatal shootings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in Boston.But he was still serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for his conviction in the 2013 shooting of Odin Lloyd, who was dating his fiancee's sister.The Patriots are scheduled to visit the White House this afternoon to meet with President Donald Trump.