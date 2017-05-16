SPORTS

Future stars: Queens baseball player swings for the fences

EMBED </>More Videos

Laura Behnke reports on a rising star in Queens in the latest edition of Future Stars

By
EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) --
One of the best young baseball players in the country is tearing up the diamond in Queens, and Quentin Holmes has his sights set on the big leagues.

Laura Behnke caught with the Monsignor McClancy Memorial High School senior, who is projected to go as high as the first round in this year's MLB draft. Check out her report in the video player above.

Ryan Field, Laura Behnke and the Eyewitness News sports team are looking for local athletes with stories to share! Please fill out the form below to let us help us find rising stars.
Related Topics:
sportsbaseballNew York CityEast Elmhurst
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Aaron Judge goes unrecognized by Yankees fans in New York City
Kacy Catanzaro takes on 'Team Ninja Warrior' course
MLB OnScene: The Bronx is abuzz for Derek Jeter Day
Mets sign reliever Neil Ramirez, put Asdrubal Cabrera on DL
More Sports
Top Stories
Police chief shot in Maybrook; Suspect dead after standoff
Small plane with NYC CEO, 3 others, missing in Bahamas
Police: Man kills mom on Mother's Day, brings head to store
Teen girl dies in crash hours after prom
NYC music academy owner accused of sex with young girls
Bon Jovi surprises NJ grads, guests with commencement show
Coroner: Too much caffeine led to problems that killed teen
Show More
2 men arrested after dogs found starving
Investigators head to scene of fiery plane crash in NJ
Woman sues Target after cement ball rolls through parking lot
Driver takes kids off safely after school bus catches fire
GWB Bus Terminal opens at long last
More News
Top Video
Investigators head to scene of fiery plane crash in NJ
GWB Bus Terminal opens at long last
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Report: Trump shared secret info about ISIS with Russians
More Video