Future stars: Queens baseball player swings for the fences

Future Stars submission Do you know a young athlete who is a rising star? Please include photos or videos if you have any. Enter name: Address: City, State Zip: Comments: Email address: Daytime phone: Please select files to upload:



One of the best young baseball players in the country is tearing up the diamond in Queens, and Quentin Holmes has his sights set on the big leagues.Laura Behnke caught with the Monsignor McClancy Memorial High School senior, who is projected to go as high as the first round in this year's MLB draft. Check out her report in the video player above.Ryan Field, Laura Behnke and the Eyewitness News sports team are looking for local athletes with stories to share! Please fill out the form below to let us help us find rising stars.