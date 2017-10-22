SPORTS

He's back! Justin Timberlake to headline Super Bowl LII halftime show

EMBED </>More Videos

Justin Timberlake to headline SB LII halftime show. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota --
He's back! Justin Timberlake is set to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LII halftime show in Minnesota, the NFL announced Sunday.


This will be Timberlake's third time performing on the halftime stage. He previously performed at Super Bowl XXXV and the infamous show with Janet Jackson at Super Bowl XXXVIII.



Last season, Lady Gaga broke the stage at NRG Stadium with a jump down midfield from the roof.



Super Bowl LII is set for Feb. 4, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Related Topics:
sportsnflSuper Bowlconcertentertainmentu.s. & worldjustin timberlake
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Earthquakes earn first playoff berth since 2012; Portland clinch No. 1 seed
Vote: What's wrong with the New York Rangers?
Are the New York Rangers doomed -- or can they overcome flawed lineup, goalie concerns?
Quick fixes: Edmonton Oilers need to block shots; Montreal Canadiens need to fire their GM
More Sports
Top Stories
Man with knife shot by police officers in Hamilton Heights
Remains found ID'd as missing Long Island teen
Teens safe after held against will in Brooklyn house
Mother, son, daughter charged in string of knifepoint robberies
Truck driver jumps in fire truck, assaults firefighter after multi-car crash
Mayor de Blasio unveils plan to ease NYC traffic congestion
Reports: Mets offer manager job to Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway
Good Samaritan missing after jumping into NJ river to save man
Show More
Police searching for gunman who fired into crowd in the Bronx
Several hurt in gas explosion at CT restaurant
Former presidents call for unity at aid concert
Police and firefighters rescue 2-year-old boy locked in car
Manhunt underway after 3 murders in 2 weeks in Florida neighborhood
More News
Top Video
Subway rider brutally attacked by man who stomped on foot
Is the end of the Metrocard approaching?
Elderly driver taken to hospital when car crashes into Wendy's
81-year-old actress beaten and robbed in apartment building
More Video