Mets to name Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway as new manager

The New York Mets will name Cleveland Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway as their new manager, a source confirmed to ESPN on Sunday.Callaway will replace Terry Collins, who stepped down to take a position in the team's front office after the Mets finished 70-92 this season.The news was first reported by the New York Post.Callaway has guided the Indians pitchers since 2013. The Cleveland staff led the American League in earned run average in 2017, and led the league in strikeouts the past four seasons.Others reportedly considered for the Mets managing job were Mets hitting coach Kevin Long, White Sox bench coach Joe McEwing, Mariners third-base coach Manny Acta and Astros bench coach Alex Cora.