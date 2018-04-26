The New York Giants passed on an heir apparent to two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning and took a running back that many think is the best to come out of college in decade.With the second pick overall, the Giants selected Penn State's Saquon Barkley, who many football experts consider the best running back to enter the NFL since Adrian Peterson came out of Oklahoma in 2007.Barkley, who entered the draft after his junior season, has all the ingredients to become a great. He has quickness, speed, strength, character and can pass protect. He also can catch and is a dynamic returner."He's a tremendous talent," Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said. "You put the film on of a defensive guy and if they're playing Penn State, then I'm watching Saquon. He's one of those guys that my mother could have scouted. She could have figured that one out."The Giants need help, coming off a 3-13 season that cost coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese their jobs.Drafting Barkley gives new coach Pat Shurmur a player who can do it all, while showing the Giants believe the 37-year-old Manning has more in the tank.In three seasons at Penn State, Barkley finished as the Nittany Lions' second all-time leading rusher with 3,843 yards, including 1,271 this past season when he scored 138 points. He had 18 rushing touchdowns, pushing his career total to school-record 43. His 53 overall touchdowns also are a school record.Coming out of the backfield, he had 54 receptions this past season. His 1,195 career yards receiving is a school record for a running back.Barkley ended his career as the school's career all-purpose yards leader with 5,538 yards.Orleans Darkwa led the Giants with 751 yards rushing in 2017, running behind a weak offense line.The cool, calm and confident kid from Southern California is going from Hollywood to the Big Apple.The New York Jets selected USC quarterback Sam Darnold with the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft Thursday night - and they didn't have to endure a horrific season to get him, after all.Since the glory days of Joe Namath nearly 50 years ago, the Jets have been searching for a homegrown QB to deliver a similar type of sustained success as the face of the franchise.New York is counting on the athletic and strong-armed Darnold to be their man.Many draft pundits projected several months ago that Darnold would be the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, and still tabbed him as the best overall quarterback of this year's class. But after Cleveland kicked off the draft by taking Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Giants selected Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, the Jets honed in on Darnold, who met with them for a private workout late in the pre-draft process.It seemed unlikely for the last several months that Darnold would end up with the Jets, especially after their 5-11 season didn't quite play into the "Suck For Sam" campaign pushed by some fans who preferred even more losses in the hopes that a year of misery would translate to a greater chance to land the star quarterback.After striking out on luring Kirk Cousins in free agency, the Jets positioned themselves to be able to get one of the top available QBs in the draft by moving up three spots and acquiring the third selection from Indianapolis in a trade last month. It cost New York the No. 6 pick, two second-round selections this year and a second-rounder next year - a steep price to pay, but one general manager Mike Maccagnan was comfortable with.And, in the end, landed the player many fans - and the Jets themselves - have been dreaming of leading their offense.It was reminiscent of the 2015 draft when defensive end Leonard Williams, who some had ranked as the best overall player, fell to the Jets at No. 6. It happened again last year when safety Jamal Adams dropped to New York at sixth.Darnold has been lauded for his leadership, poise and quick release, along with his ability to extend plays and get himself and the offense out of trouble. The Capistrano Beach, California, native played just two seasons at USC and went 20-4 as the starter, but showed enough potential to make scouts drool.The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Darnold redshirted his first year, and then was selected the Pac-12 offensive player of the year. He led USC to a victory over Penn State in the Rose Bowl, setting the game's record with five touchdown passes. Darnold also won the Archie Griffin Award, given to college football's most valuable player for the entire season - and was the first freshman to do so.He was a Heisman Trophy favorite entering last season, but had a rocky start in which he matched the number of interceptions he threw his first season - nine - in just USC's first six games while working with several new faces in the Trojans' offense. But Darnold bounced back nicely, finishing with 4,143 yards passing with 26 touchdowns and 13 INTs and leading USC to an appearance in the Cotton Bowl - a 24-7 loss to Ohio State in which he struggled at times.Rather than remain in school for one more year, Darnold opted to make himself eligible for the draft. His biggest detractors point to the issues he has had with ball security - he also had nine lost fumbles - and the need to further improve his mechanics.But with the Jets, Darnold will get a chance to bring his "it" factor to a franchise and fanbase that will be immediately energized by his selection. He should also be able to adapt well to coordinator Jeremy Bates' West Coast-style offense.