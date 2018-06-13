ORIGINALS

World Cup on a roof: Playing soccer atop Astoria retail store

EMBED </>More Videos

Once a parking lot, this rooftop soccer field in Astoria is the place to be this World Cup season.

Domenick Candelieri & John Sprei
ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --
Get ready for the World Cup with rooftop goals in Queens!

Upper 90 in Astoria, located on 34-23 38th St, is a soccer retail store that has soccer fields...on its roof!

Once a parking lot garage, it is now a pitch for players to get their kicks on.

"The fields and the ability to do a project of this size came out of finding the right space and the right neighborhood," Co-founder of Upper 90 Zachary Rubin said. "Taking what was a parking lot from a car wash and before that, a car dealership, and putting small-sided soccer fields on it."

The fields are small in size, designed for 5 on 5 action rather than the usual 11 on 11 played on bigger fields.

Small-sided matches increases fitness, skill and concentration level.

"The boards and the nets, everything is enclosed, so you can come out here for forty minutes and have constant non-stop action, which is much better fitness wise, (and) it keeps everyone on the field engaged at all times," Rubin said.

The soccer center also offers a variety of activities, including adult & youth soccer programs, an indoor soccer field, a cafe to watch soccer matches and a soccer retail store.

Score on socializing and playing soccer, all on top of one roof!

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssoccerrooftoporiginalsWorld CupAstoriaQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ORIGINALS
What is dermaplaning?
How Brooklyn mom made lifestyle blogging her full-time job
Successful, working women have the hardest time dating in NYC
Make DIY lobster rolls in NYC
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: The National Dance Institute
More originals
SPORTS
Can the slumping Yankees bounce back at David Price's expense?
Hurtado goal in 87th minute salvages Vancouver draw at New York FC
Gausman outpitched by Wheeler in Braves debut; Mets win 3-0
Braves hope to rebound from shutout loss to Mets
Nathan Eovaldi dominates Yankees as Red Sox stretch AL East lead
More Sports
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News