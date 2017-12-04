SPORTS

Reports: New York Giants may fire head coach Ben McAdoo

New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo speaks at a news conference after a game between the Oakland Raiders and the Giants Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo could be out of a job Monday after the team's latest loss.

ESPN reported over the weekend that McAdoo would be fired within 24 hours of Sunday's game.

This despite claims made by the Giants owners three weeks ago that they would not make any changes during the season.

But now owner John Mara is reportedly unhappy with the way McAdoo handled the benching of Eli Manning last week.

As for McAdoo, he was staying optimistic.

"I'm gonna coach this team as long as my key card works," he said. "Got a great group of players to coach, got a great staff to work with, I'm going to show up tomorrow ready to go and get this thing cleaned up and move on to the next one."

Reports say General Manager Jerry Reese could also lose his job.

The Giants fell to the Oakland Raiders 24 to 17 Sunday.

New York hasn't fired a coach during the season since 1976.
