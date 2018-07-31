Sports betting in New Jersey: Everything you need to know

NEW JERSEY (WABC) --Gamblers in New Jersey can now bet on sports, thanks to legislation the governor signed Monday that legalized a pastime that has long lived in the shadows of organized crime and shady offshore operators.
Gov. Phil Murphy kicked off a new era of gambling Thursday in the state that led the charge for the entire nation to bet on sports legally, placing $20 bets on Germany to win the World Cup and the New Jersey Devils to win the Stanley Cup next season.
Murphy plunked his money down at a counter inside Monmouth Park, a horse racing track in Oceanport, near the Jersey shore. The wagers came a month after New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case clearing the way for all 50 states to legalize sports betting if they choose.
Murphy cited the old adage to "bet with your head, not with your heart." As the state fought for eight years against a federal law that had limited sports betting to only four states - Nevada, Delaware, Montana and Oregon - the governor said, "Our heads and hearts were in alignment."
"We knew in our heads we were right and we knew in our hearts we would win," he said. "We've got a lot of good times ahead."
This is what you need to know about the new law:
When and where can you start betting?
Racetracks
Monmouth Park: Opened its sports-betting operation Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
Meadowlands Racetrack: Still a few weeks away from offering sports betting
Freehold Raceway: No timetable to begin sports betting
Atlantic City Casinos
Borgata: Opened for betting Thursday morning at 11 a.m.
Golden Nugget: Hoping to have sports betting in place for football season
Other Casinos: No timetable released
Online
Casinos and Racetracks must wait 30 days after the bill signing to offer online sports betting
Off-Track Betting Site
OTBs can NOT offer sports betting
What sports can you bet on?
Each location will specify what sports you can bet on. All professional sports - baseball, basketball, hockey, football, soccer and golf - will be allowed. Legally, you can bet on college sports, except games involving teams from New Jersey or games taking place in New Jersey.
How old do you have to be to place a bet?
You must be 21 years old to place any bets in New Jersey.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
