NEW DORP, Staten Island (WABC) --It has happened! A teenager from Staten Island has reached 500,000 retweets - the number needed to take prom pictures with New York Mets players at Citi Field.
Callie Quinn, a senior at New Dorp High School reached out to the Mets on Twitter with the prom request.
guys!!! if i get 500k retweets this can happen for me!! please help out 💙💙 thank you all!!! #CalliesMetsProm pic.twitter.com/cr2Kno3jpv— callie 🦑 (@callieshayeeex3) January 19, 2018
On Saturday afternoon Callie surpassed the goal, and the Mets tweeted out that #CalliesMetsProm was a go.
5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣K‼️ #CalliesMetsProm is on!— New York Mets (@Mets) January 27, 2018
Congrats @callieshayeeex3 we knew you’d do it. Thank you to everyone who supported! #Mets #LGM pic.twitter.com/Wt0Rljwmo4
The push for Callie's Mets prom went viral, with numerous celebrities (including Mr. Met!) helping her cause.
Let’s make this happen!!! #CalliesMetsProm https://t.co/hMpwgAHjz5— Mr. Met (@MrMet) January 20, 2018
But the biggest highlight was Callie's favorite player, Noah Syndergaard helping her cause.
im still in shock that noah retweeted me like ive been in love w him since 2015— callie 🦑 (@callieshayeeex3) January 20, 2018
Callie thanked everyone who helped reach her goal on Twitter, saying she was 'so happy meeting new people and making new friends throughout this whole process!'
As for what Callie will wear when her special day comes? Don't worry, she is already prepared!
don’t worry guys im gettin prepared !!! pic.twitter.com/BgRJBPfBlk— callie 🦑 (@callieshayeeex3) January 20, 2018
Congratulations!