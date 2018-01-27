SPORTS

Staten Island teen reaches retweet goal for Mets prom request

Anthony Johnson has more on a Staten Island teen who reached her retweet goal for her Mets prom request. (Photo/Callie Shea Quinn)

Cristina Romano
NEW DORP, Staten Island (WABC) --
It has happened! A teenager from Staten Island has reached 500,000 retweets - the number needed to take prom pictures with New York Mets players at Citi Field.

Callie Quinn, a senior at New Dorp High School reached out to the Mets on Twitter with the prom request.


On Saturday afternoon Callie surpassed the goal, and the Mets tweeted out that #CalliesMetsProm was a go.



The push for Callie's Mets prom went viral, with numerous celebrities (including Mr. Met!) helping her cause.



But the biggest highlight was Callie's favorite player, Noah Syndergaard helping her cause.


Callie thanked everyone who helped reach her goal on Twitter, saying she was 'so happy meeting new people and making new friends throughout this whole process!'

As for what Callie will wear when her special day comes? Don't worry, she is already prepared!



Congratulations!
