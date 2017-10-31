2017 TCS NYC MARATHON

Stu Fisher inspires older runners in TCSNYC Marathon bid

John Antalek
Stu Fisher is preparing to run the first marathon of his life at the age of 66.

"I'm anxious. I'm a little bit nervous but, you know when you start and you're going, all of those thoughts and anxieties just disappear," he said.

His age alone is an inspiration, but what's truly remarkable is that he's been running for less than two years.

"It was very difficult at first," Stu tells Eyewitness News. "I would go maybe 15 seconds, maybe 30 seconds and then have to stop."

Stu thought about running for decades, but it wasn't until just last year that he was motivated to get started.

"I said times 'a wasting. And I know I can. So I chose to start," he said.

Stu, a father of five, will be running the TCS New York City Marathon with his youngest daughter, Stephanie. She's also a first-timer.

"Everyone tells me don't focus on your pace on your first marathon," Stu says, "Just get to that finish line. But I'm a little bit competitive so I would like to make it in less than five hours. If I did four hours and 59 seconds I would be elated."

Stu want to share his story to inspire other people his age to get up and get moving.

"I want others to know that you can start at any age," Stu says. "Just because you're older now and you missed the boat. There is no boat. It's a continuous train. You just jump on."

Stu will be running to raise money for NORD, the National Organization for Rare Disorders.

"There are 30 million people in the country with rare diseases, 20 million of which are children," he said.

Watch the TCS NYC Marathon this Sunday morning on Channel 7 and abc7ny.com.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sports2017 tcs nyc marathonNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
2017 TCS NYC MARATHON
Inspiring teacher learns to run again after car accident
Race week is here! Key links for TCS NYC Marathon day!
Countdown to the Starting Line: Saturday, November 4th 2017 from 7:30-8:00 pm
Kathrine Switzer inspires in return to TCSNYC Marathon
More 2017 tcs nyc marathon
SPORTS
Jozy Altidore calls boos from Red Bulls' fans 'classless' after MLS playoff win
Vote: Weigh in on the NBA through two weeks
John Tavares is the best player in the world of the week
Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley to get suspension
More Sports
Top Stories
TV host Wendy Williams passes out during live broadcast
Manhole explosion rattles Upper East Side
New doubts about lost at sea story
Teens could face charges for bush prank
Fire leaves 90-year-old homeless
Fire engulfs homes in East Orange
Mom investigated for human trafficking after 'funny' tweet
Man dies after being pulled from water at Port Jefferson Marina
Show More
Child rape suspect dressed up for kids' parties
Staples apologizes for worker's blackface costume
Thousands still without power after storm
VIDEO: Flooding washes away home
School bus strike looms on Long Island
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The Wrath of Superstorm Sandy in pictures
Eyewitness News gets into the Halloween spirit!
Yankee Aaron Judge's longest home runs of 2017
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
More Photos