SPORTS

Teen with cerebral palsy meets Yankees thanks to classmates

By
BRONX (WABC) --
A high school senior from North Carolina, a die hard Yankees fan with cerebral palsy, fulfilled one of his lifelong dreams Wednesday night.

He wanted to go to a Yankees game and, thanks to his classmates, he finally did.

Christian Heavner could have gone anywhere on earth.

But he was right where he wanted to be, on the field at Yankee Stadium, hanging out with the guys.

Brett Gardner and Chase Headley stopped by to say "hello." And so did Didi Gregorious and Adam Warren.

Just about all of the baby bombers came over during batting practice, where Christian looked on from the big screen in center, and from right there on the field and got autographs, and got so much more.

Christian sat there in the afternoon sun on the field and took it all in: the sounds and the love.

Cerebral palsy, it seems, limits Christian's mobility, but not his gratitude.

"It means the world to me. I've wanted to do this since I was a little boy, I appreciate it," he said.
Related Topics:
sportscerebral palsyNew York Yankeesyankee stadiumNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Reyes has 5 RBIs, Mets pound 20 hits off Braves in 16-5 rout
Judge's 13th homer helps Yanks rally past Blue Jays 8-6
Dwyer double, Melia shutout as Sporting KC move into first in West
Rangers hope for encore dismantling of Senators
More Sports
Top Stories
Bronx street vendor critically injured after attack at his stand
EXCLUSIVE: Tiles fall onto baby during bath, injuring his face in Harlem
Police: Man shoots self during standoff after landlord-tenant dispute
Woman wakes up with intruder in bedroom near Rutgers campus
Single mom unknowingly moves into snake-infested home
Police: Long Island gang members attacked teen for laughing
President Trump comes home to New York City Thursday
Show More
Loaded gun found in Brooklyn school after student appeared agitated
VIDEO: Taxi flips on top on Fifth Avenue in Midtown
Boyfriend of MTA subway conductor wanted in her murder
Police: CVS store guard facing charges after more women come forward alleging sex abuse
House passes bill to change overtime rules
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
More Photos