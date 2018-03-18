The 2018 United Airlines NYC Half: Watch it on Demand!

NEW YORK --The 2018 United Airlines NYC Half took 22,000+ people from around the city and the globe on a 13.1-mile running tour of NYC! Led by a talent-packed roster of American and international elites, runners stopped traffic around the Big Apple.
The United Airlines NYC Half is a part of NYRR's Five-Borough Series: Run New York. Five Boroughs. One City.
Event Start:
Sunday, March 18, 2018, 7:30 a.m.
Start Location
Brooklyn
End Location
Central Park
Distance
Half-Marathon
Course Info
Learn about the new course layout for the United Airlines NYC Half:
Miles 1-2: Start on Flatbush Avenue near the Grand Army Plaza entrance to Prospect Park. Bear right around Grand Army Plaza and continue on Flatbush Avenue.
Mile 3: Cross the East River from Brooklyn into Manhattan via the Manhattan Bridge.
Mile 4: Turn off the Manhattan Bridge onto Canal Street, and follow Canal Street to East Broadway.
Mile 5: Take a slight right from East Broadway onto Grand Street, and then a left onto Columbia Street. Take Columbia Street to East Houston Street and take a right, and then follow the exit ramp left onto the FDR Drive.
Miles 6-7: Continue north on the FDR Drive. Merge right onto the exit ramp for East 42nd Street.
Mile 8: Follow East 42nd Street to Seventh Avenue and turn right.
Mile 9: Run north on Seventh Avenue and enter Central Park, following Center Drive toward East Drive.
Miles 10-11: Continue on East Drive in Central Park. Turn left at the 102nd Street Cross Drive, and take another left onto West Drive in Central Park.
Miles 12-13.1: Follow West Drive south, around the Reservoir, to the finish line at West 75th Street.
Number Pickup & Registration
Runners must pick up their race number, technical shirt, and bag-check bag at the United Airlines NYC Half Experience Presented by New Balance, which will take place at the Metropolitan Pavilion, located at 125 West 18th Street in Manhattan, on the following dates:
Thursday, March 15: 11:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.
Friday, March 16: 11:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.
Saturday, March 17: 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
Bibs will be assigned on-demand. This means that you will not be assigned a race number until you pick up your bib at the Experience.