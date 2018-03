The 2018 United Airlines NYC Half: Watch it on Demand!

The 2018 United Airlines NYC Half took 22,000+ people from around the city and the globe on a 13.1-mile running tour of NYC! Led by a talent-packed roster of American and international elites, runners stopped traffic around the Big Apple.The United Airlines NYC Half is a part of NYRR's Five-Borough Series: Run New York. Five Boroughs. One City.Event hashtag: #UnitedNYCHalf -use it in your tweets, Instagrams, and Facebook posts!Find out key details about the race, the course, and link to resources.Sunday, March 18, 2018, 7:30 a.m.BrooklynCentral ParkHalf-Marathon#UnitedNYCHalfMiles 1-2: Start on Flatbush Avenue near the Grand Army Plaza entrance to Prospect Park. Bear right around Grand Army Plaza and continue on Flatbush Avenue.Mile 3: Cross the East River from Brooklyn into Manhattan via the Manhattan Bridge.Mile 4: Turn off the Manhattan Bridge onto Canal Street, and follow Canal Street to East Broadway.Mile 5: Take a slight right from East Broadway onto Grand Street, and then a left onto Columbia Street. Take Columbia Street to East Houston Street and take a right, and then follow the exit ramp left onto the FDR Drive.Miles 6-7: Continue north on the FDR Drive. Merge right onto the exit ramp for East 42nd Street.Mile 8: Follow East 42nd Street to Seventh Avenue and turn right.Mile 9: Run north on Seventh Avenue and enter Central Park, following Center Drive toward East Drive.Miles 10-11: Continue on East Drive in Central Park. Turn left at the 102nd Street Cross Drive, and take another left onto West Drive in Central Park.Miles 12-13.1: Follow West Drive south, around the Reservoir, to the finish line at West 75th Street.Runners must pick up their race number, technical shirt, and bag-check bag at the United Airlines NYC Half Experience Presented by New Balance , which will take place at the Metropolitan Pavilion, located at 125 West 18th Street in Manhattan, on the following dates:Thursday, March 15: 11:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.Friday, March 16: 11:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.Saturday, March 17: 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.Bibs will be assigned on-demand. This means that you will not be assigned a race number until you pick up your bib at the Experience.