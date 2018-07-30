SPORTS

Field Trip: This Harlem gymnastics camp is something to flip over

EMBED </>More Videos

Ryan Field is in Harlem to learn some moves from former Olympian Wendy Hillard at this summer camp for children.

By
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Wendy Hilliard made history in 1979 as the first African-American to represent the United States Rhythmic Gymnastics team at the World Championships. Now she wants to help others follow in her footsteps.

Hilliard founded the Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation in 1996 to provide free and low-cost gymnastics for urban youth. Since that time, she has helped more than 17,000 kids chase their Olympic dreams.

She runs an annual summer camp as well as classes throughout the year at the Harlem Armory for kids ages 3 to 17.

Yes, even a big kid like myself had a chance to participate, and as I found out, my Olympic dreams are just that. But who knows, the Olympians of tomorrow might just be training right here in our backyard.

A big thanks to Wendy and the kids for coming along for the ride in this week's "Field Trip."

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsgymnasticsOlympicscampHarlemManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Can the slumping Yankees bounce back at David Price's expense?
Hurtado goal in 87th minute salvages Vancouver draw at New York FC
Gausman outpitched by Wheeler in Braves debut; Mets win 3-0
Braves hope to rebound from shutout loss to Mets
Nathan Eovaldi dominates Yankees as Red Sox stretch AL East lead
More Sports
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News