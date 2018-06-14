SPORTS

UFC fighter Conor McGregor says he regrets Brooklyn melee, will remain free on bail

EMBED </>More Videos

Rob Nelson has more on McGregor's court appearance.

Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
MMA fighter Conor McGregor was back in a courtroom Thursday over a backstage fight at Barclays Center.

The UFC champ faces several charges.

McGregor posted a photo as he left Dublin Airport earlier this week.

Thursday's hearing was brief, and a prosecutor says negotiations are ongoing.

McGregor and his co-defendant and UFC fighter Cain Cowley will remain free on bail until their next hearing on July 26 for the melee that was captured on camera back in April.

Assistant District Attorney Janet Gleeson said the case hasn't been presented to a grand jury for possible indictment because of the plea negotiations, signaling interest from all sides in resolving the matter swiftly.

McGregor is accused of hurling a hand-truck into a bus, smashing through a window.

Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg were injured by shattered glass and were unable to compete.

The men marched into court in tight blue suits, and passed a gallery packed with reporters and other defendants waiting for their hearings. They stood and said little during the appearance.

"I regret my actions that led me here today," McGregor said outside court afterward. "I understand the seriousness of this matter and I'm hopeful to get it resolved soon."

McGregor's manager Audie Attar added that McGregor will not be focusing on future fights until the legal matter is resolved. He also confirmed plea negotiations continue and they should be wrapped up by July 26. He would not discuss the nature of the negotiations.

If convicted, McGregor could face seven years in prison for the incident.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsUFCfightcaught on camerabarclays centerBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Can the slumping Yankees bounce back at David Price's expense?
Hurtado goal in 87th minute salvages Vancouver draw at New York FC
Gausman outpitched by Wheeler in Braves debut; Mets win 3-0
Braves hope to rebound from shutout loss to Mets
Nathan Eovaldi dominates Yankees as Red Sox stretch AL East lead
More Sports
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News