MMA fighter Conor McGregor was back in a courtroom Thursday over a backstage fight at Barclays Center.The UFC champ faces several charges.McGregor posted a photo as he left Dublin Airport earlier this week.Thursday's hearing was brief, and a prosecutor says negotiations are ongoing.McGregor and his co-defendant and UFC fighter Cain Cowley will remain free on bail until their next hearing on July 26 for the melee that was captured on camera back in April.Assistant District Attorney Janet Gleeson said the case hasn't been presented to a grand jury for possible indictment because of the plea negotiations, signaling interest from all sides in resolving the matter swiftly.McGregor is accused of hurling a hand-truck into a bus, smashing through a window.Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg were injured by shattered glass and were unable to compete.The men marched into court in tight blue suits, and passed a gallery packed with reporters and other defendants waiting for their hearings. They stood and said little during the appearance."I regret my actions that led me here today," McGregor said outside court afterward. "I understand the seriousness of this matter and I'm hopeful to get it resolved soon."McGregor's manager Audie Attar added that McGregor will not be focusing on future fights until the legal matter is resolved. He also confirmed plea negotiations continue and they should be wrapped up by July 26. He would not discuss the nature of the negotiations.If convicted, McGregor could face seven years in prison for the incident.