Utah skier accidentally launches himself off cliff

Powder chasers might want to avoid what happened to a Utah skier on their next trip to the Sierra.Devon Stratton was zipping down a back-country slope south of Salt Lake City Tuesday when he inadvertently skied right off a clif.Stratton says he didn't negotiate the turn correctly and his helmet camera captured the terrifying 150-foot free fall."In the air I definitely said a prayer," he said. "It didn't sound like it, but I did hit my head. I thought I was going to be paralyzed."Incredibly the 25-year-old was not hurt. He says he and a friend spent five hours searching for his missing ski before finally finding it and skiing down the rest of the mountain.