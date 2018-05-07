KENTUCKY DERBY

Woman celebrates winning $1.2 million on $18 Kentucky Derby bet

A Texas woman won $1.2 million on an $18 bet on a series of Kentucky Derby day races, on Saturday, May 5, 2018. (Rachel Bagnetto)

Woman wins $1.2 million on $18 Kentucky Derby bet
AUSTIN, Texas --
A Texas woman is celebrating after hitting an improbable Kentucky Derby jackpot on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

The woman, who didn't want to be identified, made an $18 dollar "Pick 5" wager at her local racetrack in Austin, Texas. She picked the winners of five races and got them right. Her prize totaled $1.2 million.

The woman has been going to the racetrack for years.

Here are the winners she picked: Limousine Liberal, Funny Duck, Maraud, Yoshida and Justify.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportslotteryhorsesKentucky DerbyTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
KENTUCKY DERBY
'Justify' wins 144th running of Kentucky Derby
50 years ago, Kentucky Derby disqualified winner for first time
Field Trip: Harness racing at Yonkers Raceway
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
More Kentucky Derby
SPORTS
CC Sabathia likely to retire if Yankees win World Series this season
First look: Rookies get to work across the NFL at minicamps
Mets hope to reverse downward trend vs. Reds
Torres HR in 9th, Yanks top Indians 7-4; 15 wins in 16 games
More Sports
Top Stories
Driver arrested for DWI in Mamaroneck restaurant crash
Boy awakens after parents agree to donate organs
Woman followed home from subway in attempted rape
Search for killer of Temple University student
Body found in car registered to missing New Jersey woman
Police: Deli worker stabbed in fight over price of salad
Nestle to sell Starbucks products in $7B deal
Woman crossing street killed during police pursuit in Newark
Show More
Local rabbi killed in crash of small plane
Utz recalling some tortilla chips
Detective dragged by stolen car getting out of rehab
UWS subway closures for renovations begin
Lava destroys dozens of Hawaiian homes
More News