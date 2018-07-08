Man struck in the face with metal tool during subway altercation in Lower Manhattan; police searching for suspect

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are searching for a suspect who struck a man with a metal tool on a Lower Manhattan subway.

Police say that the 59-year-old victim got into a verbal dispute with another passenger aboard a southbound 2 Train near the West Broadway and Chambers Street station Saturday just before 11:30 p.m.

The suspect then struck the victim in the face with a metal tool and fled away on foot when the train stopped at Chambers Street.

The victim was transported to the hospital in serious, but stable condition. He suffered a fractured skull and broken eye socket.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his twenties. He was last seen wearing a black hat, blue t-shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

