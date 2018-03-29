A Suffolk County District Judge has found himself on the wrong side of the law after being arrested on burglary charges.Police say Robert Cicale entered a home on Donna Place in East Islip at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday and upon realizing there was a resident inside the home, he fled.The person was a 23-year-old woman who called 911.Police found Cicale a short time later on Rosemary Place and arrested him."Mr. Cicale was found in possession of soiled female undergarments that we believe to be the proceeds from the burglary that occurred this morning or a prior burglary at that location," said Acting Suffolk County Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron.Cicale is charged with second-degree burglary.----------