Survivor speaks about being shot in head at Santa Fe High School

EMBED </>More Videos

Survivor speaks about shooting at Santa Fe High School. (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas --
A Santa Fe High School student is talking about the tragic and unthinkable shooting at his school.

Rome Shubert, 16, was shot in the head. He told Eyewitness News that he heard a loud bang in his art class and his ears started ringing.

He jumped under a table for protection and heard another shot.

Shubert says students started to run out the back door of the art room.

He said he didn't realize he was shot.

"It (the bullet) went in through the back of my head and came out," Shubert said.

Shubert's mom said something needs to change.

"I feel lucky to be here. I just wish this didn't happen," Shubert added. "This shouldn't happen to anybody at that school. Nobody deserves that."



----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Santa Fe High School shootingschool shootingmass shooting
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mariachi band protests outside apartment of lawyer caught in racist video
Playboy model jumps off NYC building with 7-year-old son
10-year-old killed in NJ bus crash leaves behind twin sister
Santa Fe High School Shooting Victims: Here's what we know
What we know about the Santa Fe shooting suspect
10 dead after gunman opens fire in Texas high school
How to watch the royal wedding
Everything to know about the royal wedding
Show More
Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle
Santa Fe student after shooting: 'Eventually it was going to happen'
Airliner with 110 aboard crashes, burns in Cuba field
Teacher ID'd in deadly NJ bus crash amid search for answers
FDNY: 32 injured when buses collide exiting Lincoln Tunnel
More News