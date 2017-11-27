LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Survivors of Las Vegas massacre come together for potluck dinner

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has more on how the survivors of the Las Vegas shooting massacre came together for a potluck dinner.

Eyewitness News
HENDERSON, Nevada (WABC) --
Survivors of the concert massacre in Las Vegas came together for a potluck dinner.

About 100 people took part in the Thanksgiving event in Henderson, Nevada on Saturday night. They ate turkey, shared their experiences and consoled each other.

One of the organizers say several survivors are still trying to process everything that happened to them.

"A lot of people have moved on and don't realize that we are still struggling, we are still healing, we're still not there yet," said survivor Stacie Armentrout.

Many who attended say this was the largest survivor event they have been to.

58 people died when a gunman opened fire on October 1st from his nearby hotel room.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
las vegaslas vegas mass shooting
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING
CMA Awards pays tribute to victims of the Las Vegas shooting
Brother of Vegas shooter suspected of child porn possession
Newborn stars in 'Vegas strong' photo shoot
27-year-old Las Vegas shooting victim wakes from coma
More las vegas mass shooting
Top Stories
Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle announce engagement
Nurse stabbed in hospital parking lot in Newark
Police search for gunman after gun goes off at mall
Shoppers hunt for deals online on Cyber Monday
Manhole fire forces evacuation of homeless shelter
Some neighbors saying Dyker Heights lights 'too much'
Tennessee drops pursuit of Greg Schiano after backlash
Brawl outside NJ bar ends with 4 arrests, 2 officers injured
Show More
Driver's thumb severed while defending passengers
Pastor charged with killing family on Thanksgiving
Woman pouring gas on bonfire burned when can explodes
22 hurt when floor collapses at night club
Arrest made after 5 churches vandalized in New Jersey
More News
Top Video
Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle announce engagement
Arrest made after 5 churches vandalized in New Jersey
Shoppers hunt for deals online on Cyber Monday
Teens charged with murder after woman killed in carjacking
More Video