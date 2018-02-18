Suspect arrested in rape of woman during party in Chelsea apartment

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police have arrested one of the men suspected of raping a 24-year-old woman in Chelsea.

The incident happened during a house party Feb. 3 at the Fulton Houses on West 17th Street.

Police say two men approached the woman who was in a bathroom inside an apartment, and raped her.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The man arrested has been identified as 26-year-old George Ballo. The other suspect is still being sought.

The first suspect was described as a man with a light complexion, facial hair, wearing a black three quarter jacket with a red sweater.

The second suspect was described as a man with a dark complexion, wearing a red jacket, with a gold metallic color hoody.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

