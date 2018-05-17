Arrest in beating, robbery of 87-year-old professor on Upper West Side

Derick Waller has more on the suspect from the Upper West Side.

Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
We're getting our first look at the man police say committed a brutal attack on a well-known professor.

It happened inside a well-lit ATM vestibule on the Upper West Side.

Despite video evidence, the suspect claims he doesn't remember the attack.


Matthew Lee, 50, was taken away in handcuffs early Thursday and charged with robbery and assault.

As he was led away, he claimed he has amnesia and suffers from "bad spirits."

Police say he beat up 87-year-old Yun Kim so badly, the college professor was described as being in extremely critical condition at the hospital.


All this for three hundred dollars.

The attack is shocking.
It happened Sunday afternoon inside the locked Citibank ATM lobby at the busy intersection of West 96th and Broadway.

Kim is well known and beloved.

Thursday morning, there appears to be some stepped up security at the bank as a security guard stood in the lobby.

Citibank issued the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened and concerned about this tragic event and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family. We have provided the police with surveillance video and we will continue to do everything we can to assist the investigation of this senseless crime."

----------
