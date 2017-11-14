TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --Police have released the identity of a man shot and killed by police in the Bronx Monday night.
Police say the suspect stabbed two security guards before he was shot. He has been identified as Cornell Lockhart.
Police responded to a report of an assault inside a halfway house on Hughes Ave. in the Tremont section around 7:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they encountered the man stabbing two female security guards.
NYPD officials say security video shows the officers telling the suspect to drop his knife more than 20 times.
Police say he approached still holding the knife, a four-inch steak knife, and that's when both officers opened fire, shooting the suspect several times.
He was pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital.
Lockhart was known in the neighborhood as someone who frequently begged for change on the street.
(NYPD Photo)
One woman was stabbed in the chest and arm, and the other in the arm. Both are in serious condition at St. Barnabas Hospital and are expected to survive.
At least one officer was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Police had the area blocked off Tuesday morning as the investigation continued.
The officers were wearing body cams and that footage will be included as part of the investigation.
