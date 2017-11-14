Suspect killed in police-involved shooting in the Bronx identified

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McDowan has the latest on a police-involved shooting in the Bronx.

Eyewitness News
TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
Police have released the identity of a man shot and killed by police in the Bronx Monday night.

Police say the suspect stabbed two security guards before he was shot. He has been identified as Cornell Lockhart.

Police responded to a report of an assault inside a halfway house on Hughes Ave. in the Tremont section around 7:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they encountered the man stabbing two female security guards.

NYPD officials say security video shows the officers telling the suspect to drop his knife more than 20 times.

Police say he approached still holding the knife, a four-inch steak knife, and that's when both officers opened fire, shooting the suspect several times.



He was pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital.

Lockhart was known in the neighborhood as someone who frequently begged for change on the street.

(NYPD Photo)


One woman was stabbed in the chest and arm, and the other in the arm. Both are in serious condition at St. Barnabas Hospital and are expected to survive.

At least one officer was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Police had the area blocked off Tuesday morning as the investigation continued.

The officers were wearing body cams and that footage will be included as part of the investigation.


----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
police-involved shootingshootingTremontBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Man fatally shot in Applebee's restaurant next to mall
500K NYC parking tickets refunded or dismissed
4th person shot dead in Tampa in possible serial killer spree
Pedestrian critically injured in Manhattan hit and run
Off-duty officer charged with pointing gun at 3 women
LeBron James and the Cavaliers take the subway
Large water main break shoots geyser into the air
Petition drive to change Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge back to the Tappan Zee
Show More
Menendez jury resumes deliberations as possible mistrial looms
Another accuser comes forward against Roy Moore
Preschools now directed to call 911 for children in distress after allergy death
Woman caught on video mailing stolen art back to museum
Yankees' Aaron Judge unanimous pick as AL Rookie of the Year
More News
Top Video
NYC shop offers chicken and waffles sundae and ham-flavored ice cream
Pedestrian critically injured in Manhattan hit and run
Woman caught on video mailing stolen art back to museum
500K NYC parking tickets refunded or dismissed
More Video