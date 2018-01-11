UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --A heartless thief is wanted for two robberies on the Upper West Side.
One victim was an 81-year-old woman, and the other was a 4-year-old girl who was with her mother and 5-month-old sister.
The three were at an ATM when the suspect ran up and snatched $300 and the glove right from the little girl's hand.
Less than 10 minutes earlier, police say the suspect stole an 81-year-old woman's purse while she was inside a Post Office.
If you recognize him, you are asked to call police.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts