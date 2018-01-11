A heartless thief is wanted for two robberies on the Upper West Side.One victim was an 81-year-old woman, and the other was a 4-year-old girl who was with her mother and 5-month-old sister.The three were at an ATM when the suspect ran up and snatched $300 and the glove right from the little girl's hand.Less than 10 minutes earlier, police say the suspect stole an 81-year-old woman's purse while she was inside a Post Office.If you recognize him, you are asked to call police.----------