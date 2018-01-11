Suspect robs elderly woman, 4-year-old girl on Upper West Side

EMBED </>More Videos

Kemberly Richardson reports on a thief wanted for two robberies on the Upper West Side

Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A heartless thief is wanted for two robberies on the Upper West Side.

One victim was an 81-year-old woman, and the other was a 4-year-old girl who was with her mother and 5-month-old sister.

The three were at an ATM when the suspect ran up and snatched $300 and the glove right from the little girl's hand.

Less than 10 minutes earlier, police say the suspect stole an 81-year-old woman's purse while she was inside a Post Office.

If you recognize him, you are asked to call police.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
robberypurse snatchingatmUpper West SideManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
16-year-old victim, suspect ID'd in Dunkin' Donuts stabbing
3 dead in apparent double murder-suicide in Ulster County
A rough day for NJ Transit
More than a dozen alleged MS-13 members arrested
NYC Council members arrested during immigration protest
Armed standoff ends in New Jersey, schools closed for day
Dog dies at NJ PetSmart grooming appointment
Police: Man lived with girlfriend's body for at least a month
Show More
Walmart to raise starting pay, issue $1,000 bonuses
Arrest in hit-and-run that killed elderly woman leaving church
Missouri governor: I cheated on my wife
Man charged in sex assault of woman using walker a level 3 sex offender
Suspect critical after double murder-attempted suicide in Bronx
More News
Top Video
3 dead in apparent double murder-suicide in Ulster County
NYC Council members arrested during immigration protest
Eyewitness News Update
More than a dozen alleged MS-13 members arrested
More Video